Local non-profit donates items to St. Vincent Healthcare NICU

BILLINGS - A non-profit called Tour of Kindness gave away goody-bags to mothers at the St. Vincent NICU Monday.

They're calling them "Just Keep Pumping Cooler Bags," and they're filled with items to provide breastfeeding moms a little pick-me-up. Each bag includes nursing pads, a blanket, head phones, a timer, a book of stories from new and expectant mothers and much more.

Justine Kougl, Director of Tour of Kindness, said this project was inspired by the Burton family from Great Falls.

"I personally know how tough it is to be in the NICU and be away from your other children," Kougl said, "and someday I'm going to be a NICU cuddler, but for right now, I'm just really excited to get the bags into the hands of these moms who can use these materials to help."

The Tour of Kindness donated a total of 75 cooler bags to St. Vincent Healthcare.