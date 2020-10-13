LOCKWOOD, Mont. - About a dozen members from the Billings Police Department and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office are participating in a special training program studying bloodstain analysis this week.

On the second day of the week-long course, deputies and detectives got to create their own blood spatters using human blood no longer used for transfusion.

Forensic Consultant Tom Griffin says different bloodstain patterns can provide key information for investigators, such as whether a person was standing up or lying down, or whether bloodshed came as a result of a gunshot, a pipe, or a hatchet.

"There's some cases where it is crucial, in terms of how stains came to be on a garment for example, or the nature of a pattern that says we have an impact and it occurred in this general area that may support or refute what someone is saying. It's been key in some cases that way," says Griffin.

With a significant number of homicides this year in Yellowstone County, local crime scene investigators want to be on top of their game.

"It's been a very busy year for Yellowstone County in general, both for the Billings Police Department and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office," says Billings Police Detective Ryan Kramer. "We want to make sure we're always being properly trained in anything we might have to encounter."