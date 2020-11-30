BILLINGS, Mont. - A daycare facility, operating out of a home in Josephine Crossing, is being asked to shut down.

The local homeowners association is asking Kreative Kids Daycare to shut down for what they say are legal reasons, which has caused many residents of the neighborhood to protest the decision.

We spoke with Erin Moots who says she has been legally licensed to operate the daycare out of her home since 2014.

According to Moots, in May of 2019 a complaint was filed against her by another resident, prompting the HOA to ask Moots to shut down or they would file for arbitration.

The HOA did file for arbitration in 2020, telling Moots she could no longer run the facility in her current subdivision due to zoning issues. Moots says they were working to come to an agreement when she received a letter in the mail on October 21 saying she will be fined $100 a day until she shuts down.

Moots says she received another notice November 6, warning her if she failed to pay her fines by November 30, the water to her house would be shut off.

"The most heartbreaking thing is that I'm not being shut down because I'm doing something wrong, the state's not shutting me down because I'm not providing adequate care or that I have complaints coming in against anything. I'm not being shut down by the city. I'm being shut down by three people on a volunteer HOA board that want to do this at this moment," she said.

The Josephine Cottages HOA says the daycare facility has been violating their by-laws for over 5 years. They say if they do not enforce the rules other businesses would start ignoring the laws.

Click below to see the full press release from Josephine Cottages HOA regarding their decisions to shut Kreative Kids Daycare down.