Local financial institutions raise combined $200k

The financial institution in the Magic City came together to support MSU-Billings and their efforts to build the Yellowstone Science and Allied Health Building.

According to Bill Kennedy, President and CEO of the MSU-B Foundation, First Interstate Bank challenged the MSU-B foundation with raising 100 thousand dollars. If successful, First Interstate Bank would match those funds. Local financial institutions came together to raise a hundred grand.

First Interstate Bank did, as promised, and matched that money, making it a combined total of 200 thousand dollars raised. Kelly Bruggeman, with First Interstate Bank, says its important to support the university and its students.

" Our headquarters is here and so we really feel that it's important to support projects right here in our town." says Bruggeman

"Having the financial institutions behind the project and behind Montana State University Billings is very important." says Bill Kennedy

Kennedy says they have reached their goal of raising 17.1 million dollars for this project.

He says construction will begin in July