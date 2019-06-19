The financial institutions in the Magic City came together to support MSU Billings and their efforts to build the Yellowstone Science and Allied Health building.

According to Bill Kennedy, president and CEO of the MSU Billings Foundation, First Interstate bank challenged the MSU Billings Foundation with raising $100,000. If successful, First Interstate Bank would match those funds. Local financial institutions came together to raise $100,000. First Interstate bank did, as promised, and matched that money. Making it a combined total of $200,000 raised.

Kelly Bruggeman with First Interstate Bank, said its important to support the university and its students.

"Our headquarters is here and so we really feel that it's important to support projects right here in our town," Bruggeman said.

"Having the financial institutions behind the project and behind Montana State University Billings is very important," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said they have reached their goal of raising $17.1 million dollars for this project. He said construction will begin in July.