BILLINGS, Mont. - Words no one ever wants to hear from their doctor.

"You've got stage 4 lung cancer and you've got maybe 4 month to live," says survivor Dan Vogt.

It was then, Dan knew he was in for a long, uncertain road ahead.

In a clinical trail, he began treatment with Oncologist Dr. Martin Lucas, where she started Dan on immunotherapy.

The investigational drug is being used on only two people in the country. Dan is one. The other, in Washington.

Dr. Martin Lucas says the treatment of advanced lung cancer is chemotherapy, which can lead to sickness due to side effects.

This drug aims to change that.

"With the immune targeted drugs we're seeing cases like Dan that are often having very long length of life and quality of life," says Dr. Lucas.

Over time, both Dan and Dr. Lucas saw progress. Major progress.

In the photo above you see the original cancer on the left. On the right, what it looks like as of march with the use of immunotherapy.

"I'm not even sick anymore. I mean, I feel healthy, I can do anything I want," says Dan.

According to Dr. Lucas, immunotherapy does not always work, but when it does, it can give patients long survival times. She adds, this kind of therapy teaches a patients immune system to recognize the cancer as foreign, and work against it.

In Dan's case, it has worked, and he celebrates his 100th treatment.

Very casually, but hopeful, this drug will help many more in the future.

"I think that the roles are expanding. I think in 5-10 years we're going to be using this. Different drugs are being developed and different combinations with chemotherapy are being developed," says Dr. Lucas.