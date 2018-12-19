Local business sponsors eight homeless families and buys gifts for Christmas

One local business is sponsoring eight homeless families from Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley and purchasing and donating gifts for them to open up on Christmas day.

Lisa Donnot is the executive director of Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley. She said these families would not have had a Christmas if it wasn't for Roto-Rooter in Billings. The families gathered this evening at Good Shephard Church in Billings to meet with Santa and his little helper.

The Bogy family, owners of Roto-Rooter, had a chance to give the gifts to the families tonight and see the smiles on their faces. They said this was their first time donating to the families of family promise and are so glad they found this organization.

"We were looking for something to give back and the Family Promise seemed just like the perfect organization to be a part of, to give back this holiday season."

"They are our families and our friends and our neighbors and somebody needs to step up and help, people that are underserved. these children deserve to have amazing Christmases."

The eight families will be able to bring those gifts home and open them either on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. A total of $2,300 was spent on presents for the eight families, $1,300 of that came from Roto-Rooter and $1,000 came from Rocky Mountain Doors.