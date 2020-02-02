Middle school and high school students from Lavina and Broadview took part in some leadership building exercises on Sunday. Along with working through exercises to build communication, students got to listen to their teachers express how much they mean to them.

Kim Kopetszky, teacher at Lavina says the purpose of the event is to build communication with their students. Kim believes by building a "web of support" with the students, they will turn to them in their time of need.

"Every child needs at least one caring adult, but the optimum number is five in their web, and those are people that they can go to at any time and know that they can have somebody there, whether it's just somebody to talk to, somebody to guide them if they're having a rough time, and more and more kids are now."

Kim says she hopes other schools will take notice of the event and follow in line in order to help their youth thrive.

Jamison Mecham, a student at Lavina admits that he didn't want to attend, but does not regret the experience and says it helped him build stronger relationships.

"It built a better relationship between me and people who I don't get along with, I've learned to get along with them, that emotional part, I'm not much of a person who cries but I wanted to, it felt really good, it felt good to listen to them say things, it felt good to tell them how I felt, it was a good experience"

Several students spoke out about the event saying it had a deep impact on them and it felt good to hear their teachers open up to them.

To learn more about how to support a youth development program visit brightwayslearning.org