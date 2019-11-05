BILLINGS, Mont. - Voters will determine if the Laurel School District's land acquisition will pass in Tuesday's municipal election.

According to the ballot, the district plans to use the elementary building reserve fund levy approved in May to purchase this building site located just a few minutes from Laurel High School. The land is 21.4 acres total and will cost the school district $405,000.

Laurel School District Superintendent Linda Filpula says this land will help address overcrowding issues and improve the district's transportation facility.