Laurel residents honor the 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

LAUREL, Mont. - A small gathering of people in Laurel commemorated the more than 2,400 Americans killed in a surprise attack at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

One of the attendees, Sue Gillespie, is the daughter of Ed Chlapowski, who worked in the command center on Pearl Harbor and made the emergency announcement they were being attacked in 1941. He is one of the three locals, along with Victor Hergett and Lester Burke, who were at Pearl Harbor during the infamous surprise raid on Dec. 7.

"I remember that he was, what he always instilled in us: patriotism, loving our country, doing what we could to keep our freedoms, and I joined the military because of his influence," said Gillespie. "and I remember that he always remembered Pearl Harbor."

On Pearl Harbor Day, you would usually find a large gathering at the Yellowstone National Cemetery where Chlapowski and many other World War II veterans are laid to rest, but because of coronavirus, all events at national cemeteries were canceled. Instead, a small, intimate ceremony was held Monday afternoon at the Laurel Hill Cemetery just across the way.

"It's very important to remember days like Pearl Harbor Day and Veterans Day and Memorial Day," said Richard Close of the American Legion. "It's important to remind everybody about the sacrifices that veterans make to save this country and keep it free."