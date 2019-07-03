As the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department prepares for the big fireworks show in town Wednesday, other people in Laurel are getting ready for the holiday themselves.

Tom Maurer has been living at a pristine and decorative house for 40 years. His house is located in front of the same street the Laurel parade takes place. He said he's only missed the Laurel parade a couple of years during his residency.

"This whole area right around here, we fill it up with chairs and I tell people we'll put about 20 chairs out," Maurer said. "So if you get here early, you get a chair. If you don't, bring your own."

Maurer has learned a great deal about how to handle the festivities surrounding the Fourth of July in Laurel.

"Be careful because there's a lot of people crossing the streets," Maurer said. "We for one, we put a trash can out in front of our place for the people going by with their popsicles and stuff. That would be a good idea for other people along the parade route to put that out so it a lot less to clean up and it sure helps and people do utilize it."

KULR-8 spoke with another neighbor who lives right across the street from where the Laurel fireworks show takes place. He said the festivities that take place are quite a pain for him. He said it's mainly because people litter on his yard and park in areas where they shouldn't park, like his driveway.

Another neighbor said the same thing. He said people are not respecting his grandmother's property and set up shop on their front lawn without the owner's permission. He wants to remind visitors to respect homeowners, even if they're in the line of fire when the parade or fireworks show occurs.

At the end of the day, Maurer said he hopes visitors enjoy their visit.

"Enjoy the Fourth of July and be careful," Maurer said. "Be safe and thank the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department. They do all this volunteer work and you could help pitch in at the park."

Neighbors said it's all about respecting their homes and having a fun and safe holiday.