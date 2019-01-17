LAUREL, Mont. - The Laurel Postal Service is temporarily closed after a fire damaged the front lobby Thursday morning.

According to the United States Postal Service, no mail was damaged in the fire, and delivery operations will not be impacted.

The Postal Service is exploring alternate retail services until the damage can be assessed and necessary repairs made to the building.

According to the USPS, Post Office Box operations are currently suspended at the Laurel location. P.O. Box mail will be distributed at the rear entrance of the building through a caller service.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers and are working to quickly find a solution," said Postmaster Heather Mitchem.

