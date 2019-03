BILLINGS, Mont. - Larry the Cable Guy will no longer be a part of the March 23rd concert with Styx, according to information obtained by MetraPark.

This comes after "changes in Larry the Cable Guy's work schedule on some projects currently in development."

Ticket holders will now experience "An Evening with Styx" where the band will be performing an extended set.

If this impacts your decision to attend the event, refunds will be made available at your point of purchase.