BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings Senior High student is looking to raise awareness for homeless students in Billings Public Schools through his senior platinum project.

Jesse Dimich-Louvet, an editor for the school newspaper, says he found out in a colleague's article that 79 Billings Senior students are homeless, but there are hundreds of homeless students in School District 2.

That fact inspired him to focus his platinum project on helping that struggling population. For the past six months, he's been working to organize a run he calls Laps 4 Life.

The run, to be held at Daylis Stadium, will feature pep bands, cheerleaders, and other fun activities to help raise money and awareness for homeless high schoolers.

Jesse says being a high schooler is hard enough as it is, and he hopes the SD2 community can come together to help his fellow students who don't have a place to call home.

The race will take place on Saturday, September 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. It costs $10 to sign up online ahead of time, or $15 the day of the event.

For more information or to register, Jesse says you can go to Laps4Life.net.