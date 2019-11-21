Crime on the Crow Indian Reservaton is not a new issue, but now, community members feel like they can't ask for help because they don't believe anything will be done. Some say they want to take matters into their own hands.

Acting CEO for the Crow Tribe, Karl Little Owl, said the cry for help echoes throughout the Crow Reservation. Lauren White recalled the time she called 911 back in January of 2019 because a Native woman was in danger. White said she was given the run around. There was a lack of response from law enforcement and ultimately, nothing was done to check on the woman.

"It is just so lawless and disheartening that you call a system that you're taught as a child to call 911 if someone is in danger," White said. "You think it's gonna work and you do everything right, and it still wasn't enough."

"Now we're at a point where the community is having watch groups, neighborhood watches, and they're wanting to take law into their own hands," Little Owl said.

Residents in Lodge Grass say that's exactly what happened there Tuesday. We spoke with several members of the Crow Tribe who said they wish to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. They a tribal member recently stole a pickup from a non-tribal member living on the reservation. After getting a tip, the non-tribal member reportedly took matters in his own hands and met the alleged thief face to face with a loaded weapon. After shots were fired, the alleged thief walked away with his child in hand, and the pickup was retrieved.

Some community members said they feel they have no choice, but to resort to vigilante justice because the lack of law enforcement is unbearable.

"The Crow Reservation is 2.3 million acres and at any given time, sometimes we have one or two police officers on duty and that's a big public safety issue and concern," Little Owl said.

In a letter Wednesday, Chairman A.J. Not Afraid declared a state of emergency saying the BIA has in part quote " routinely demonstrated a lack of interest in fulfilling a trust responsibility to provide proper public safety services and not providing the personnel and police coverage needed to provide law and order."

"The crimes that are reported and the law enforcement, you know, service that call. They're not properly being investigated, properly being charged and prosecuted so now, you have criminals out there on our Reservation that know that they're going to get away with all this stuff."

And tribal and community members want it to stop. A meeting at the Big Horn County Courthouse between law enforcement and the community gave people a chance to express their concerns. But what's actually being done?

"We're at a point where we're taking this on a national level so there's some pressure on law enforcement. As you know, the federal government has a lot of jurisdiction over tribes and so we're asking the US Attorney, we're asking the federal authorities, 'Hey, c'mon. Help us out here. Give us a hand so we can prosecute some of these criminals that are a threat to our communities.' "

Little Owl also said as of yesterday, the BIA chief of police is providing weekly briefings on public safety to the Crow Tribe's director so the administration can get the word out if necessary.

"We hear their outcry, we hear their frustrations and at the chairman's level- at the CEO's level, we're doing our best to get the word out," Little Owl said. "From the White House to congress, to the Senate, to every level that we can think of. We're reaching out and we're already hearing a response as of now."

There is more to be done with law enforcement on the Crow Indian Reservation. Little Owl said a round table discussion with various law enforcement jurisdictions will meet in Kalispell on Monday.

Mayor Quincy Dabney of Lodge Grass said he's in the process of bringing the town's law enforcement department back.