The Worden-Ballantine Yellowstone County Water District recently received word their water could potentially be unsafe to drink for the next 5 years.

The communities of Worden and Ballantine have not had drinkable tap water for nearly a month now. We invite you to join us at KULR-8 on September 21 for a water drive to benefit customers within the WBYC Water District.

The water drive will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the KULR-8 Studios, located at 2045 Overland Avenue in Billings.