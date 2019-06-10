Two juvenile suspects were arrested Sunday evening and charged with felony arson for fire damage to two sheds near Lockwood Elementary School.

Superintendent of Lockwood schools, Tobin Novasio, explained the fire was allegedly caused by some kids who were hanging out on campus when they set a couple of storage sheds on fire. Those sheds belonged to headstart.

"We were really lucky we had some folks here at the playground that were watching them, took some pictures, and alerted the authorities right away," Novasio said. "So they were able to act before there was any major damage and we captured them right away on video and police apprehended them last night."

Novasio said the damage is currently being assessed. The rooms across from the sheds are described as rooms for the summer CSCT program, counseling for at-risk youth. Employees are not able to work in those rooms right now due to the smoke. The superintendent said even though the fire was allegedly due to arson, there is no need to re-evaluate the safety of Lockwood Schools.

"I've been here eight years and this is the first time we've had any type of incident like this," Novasio said. "Any public building where people are going to have access to, you're going to have a little bit of that type of stuff. People trying to get in, we've had some kids on the roof and stuff, but this is the first time that we've had anythig fire wise."

These juveniles will be facing felony charges. Superintendent Novasio said this should serve as a lesson.

"These kids don't realize that they're on camera," Novasio said. "After they set the fire, they basically ran in front of our cameras and captured their faces. The campus is pretty well-covered with cameras and if you do something on campus, you're probably going to get caught."

Because the two suspects are juveniles, few details have been released at this time.