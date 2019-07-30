A former Miles City School's Athletic Trainer is heading to prison.

On Tuesday, July 30, Judge Dana Christensen sentenced James "Doc" Jensen to 12-years in prison with 3-years supervised release.

James Jensen's attorney was asking for sentence within federal sentencing guidelines -- which could be in the range of eight years.

Jensen's attorney argued that the sentence would be fair based on Jensen's age of 79 and his alleged poor health.

Jensen's attorney also argued the fact that Jensen offered a confession both in 2018 and in 2002 when he was first investigated for alleged sex crimes.

Federal prosecutors asked for the maximum federal sentence of 15-years.

This is a developing story.