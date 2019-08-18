BILLINGS, Mont. - One person was transported to the hospital after being hit with a vehicle in downtown Billings.

According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, at approximately 8:51 Sunday night, a transient was transported to a local hospital after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.

The crash occurred on N. 27th St. in the 500 block.

The transient struck was cited for j-walking while the driver of the vehicle who struck him was subsequently charged with DUI.

There is no word on the condition of the transient struck.

This story is developing, check back for details.