Good news for ranchers and farmers: President Donald Trump announced this week the "first stage of a phenomenal new trade agreement" with Japan.

President Trump said Japan will open new markets to approximately $7 billion in U.S. agricultural products, including beef, pork, wheat, cheese, corn, wine and more. In return, the U.S. agreed to cut tariffs on products like soy sauce, persimmons, green tea, and others.

KULR-8 spoke to Montana Ag Network Ag Director Colter Brown. He said beef and wheat are two of the top exports for Montana, nonetheless, the agreement is good news for every agricultural producer in the state.

"Allows us to export more beef, adding more value to the fed cattle that we sell, which does trickle down to the cattle calf producers but, it certainly is going to take time and really, it's also about maintaining that top market," Brown said. "If we didn't have the agreement, not only would we not be able to send them more beef, but we'd start sending them less beef over time because our product is more expensive than our competitors."

According to Republican Senator Steve Daines, when implemented, Montana farmers and ranchers will be able to compete on a level-playing field with trans-pacific partnership competitors in selling to the Japanese market.

"Big win for Montana farmers and ranchers," Senator Daines said. "Very pleased to see President Trump and Prime Minister Abe of Japan announce this agreement. This will level the playing field, getting us better access for Montana farmers and ranchers into the critical market of Japan."

Senator Daines adds key benefits to Montana are reduced tariffs on products such as fresh and frozen beef and pork, providing a country-specific quota for wheat and wheat products. The agreement will also reduce the mark-up on imported U.S. wheat and barley.

Democratic Senator Jon Tester has been highly critical of President Trump's trade policy. He took to the senate floor last week to demand the Trump Administration needs to "quit playing games with American agriculture."

In a statement, Tester said:

"This is welcome news for Montana's farmers and ranchers, who rely on access to foreign markets like Japan to sell their world-class products. Japan is the largest importer of Montana's wheat, and plays a critical role in our state's number one industry. I look forward to seeing the finalized details of the deal, and I hope it means the Trump Administration will see the wisdom of expanding access to foreign markets instead of closing them off."

Lastly, Congressman Greg Gianforte praised the announced bilateral trade agreement between the United States and Japan as a "major win" for Montana farmers and ranchers.

"The deal President Trump struck with Japan ensures Montana's high quality ag products have access to that critical market," Congressman Gianforte said.

The pact will abolish about 92% of tariffs for the U.S. and about 84% for Japan. The accord is expected to take effect as early as the end of this year.