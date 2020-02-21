'Jacket Giving Day banks big bucks for MSUB

MSU BILLINGS FOUNDATION NEWS — The Montana State University Billings Foundation held its second annual ‘Jacket Giving Day on Feb. 20, 2020. The record-setting event more than doubled the dollars raised on the inaugural day of giving, raking in nearly $116,000 from 401 donors at its conclusion.

President and CEO Bill Kennedy of the MSU Billings Foundation said he is pleased with the amount of support received from the community for this event.

“The goal for ‘Jacket Giving Day was really participation,” Kennedy said. “It was really exciting to watch donations come in, including several major gifts for healthcare internships, the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, and the simulated sprayer for our City College auto body students. We couldn’t have made this possible without people on campus and in the community donating and telling their friends and family to donate, too.”

More than 34 campus projects sought donations on ‘Jacket Giving Day. Campaigns ran the gamut from program expansion to facility updates, equipment needs and scholarship support. A friendly competition encouraged projects to engage the most donors for a chance at bonus dollars from the foundation. At midnight on ‘Jacket Giving Day, the winning projects were as follows:

In third place was the Library Locker project, which received donations from 40 individuals and won a $1K bonus.

In second place was the ROTC Training Equipment project, which received donations from 69 individuals and won a $2K bonus.

In first place was the SimSpray for Auto Body Students, which received donations from 74 individuals and won a $3K bonus.

Winning projects were awarded during a finale ceremony at MSU Billings on Friday.

“Investments like those made on ‘Jacket Giving Day are an investment in our campus and our community,” said MSU Billings Chancellor Dan Edelman. “Nearly 80 percent of our graduates stay to work in Montana, and these projects ensure they leave MSU Billings prepared to enhance Montana’s workforce and economy.”

Donations continue to be accepted online at jacketgivingday.msubillings.edu through the end of February. The MSU Billings Foundation hopes to reach a goal of 500 individual donors by that time. For additional information, contact Adam Liberty, vice president of development at the MSU Billings Foundation, at adam.liberty@msubillings.edu or (406) 657-2332.

ABOUT THE MSU BILLINGS FOUNDATION

Since 1968, the Montana State University Billings Foundation has served the students of Montana State University Billings. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, its purpose is to advance the goals of Montana State University Billings through philanthropy. In the 2017-18 academic year, the MSU Billings Foundation disbursed $1.6 million in student scholarships to Montana State University Billings students.

The annual ‘Jacket Giving Day is a one-day crowdfunding event to support the projects and programs that mean the most at Montana State University Billings. In its second year, ‘Jacket Giving Day returned to the MSU Billings campus on Feb. 20, 2020. On this day, alumni, parents, students, faculty, staff, and friends from around the world come together to give back and celebrate their ‘Jacket pride.