It is home ownership month for the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

In the state of Montana, the USDA has guaranteed over five thousand home loans and more than 200 direct home loans over the last five years to lower income Montanans in rural communities.

Charles Robison is the state director for the USDA rural development. He said one of the real strengths through the loan programs by the USDA is they require no down payment. For people with a very low income, that's a 33-year loan. Right now, the USDA's rates are at 3.5%. Robison says the USDA offers two kinds of loans in rural areas. For a family making $80,000 or less for the household, talk to your lender about a USDA guarantee.

"In some situations, we're able to help someone step from being a tenant, paying rent every month, into home ownership where the monthly payment is the same- sometimes lower, sometimes a little more, but that helps someone move from being a tenant move into ownership," Robison said.

Robison said for those who are in the lower income scale, which is many, just log onto the USDA website to find out if you are eligible. You can also call the Bozeman office and ask for a pre-application packet.