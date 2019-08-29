Is Montana seeing a late fire season?

We've seen a number of large wildfires burn across central and western Montana this summer. But overall, the fire season has been relatively calm for the treasure state.

KULR-8 did some checking Thursday regarding the future outlook for wildfires in our state and turned to the agency that is busy in even the slowest years to see what they see on the horizon.

Mark Jacobsen is the public affairs specialist for the Bureau of Land Management serving the Eastern Montana-Dakotas district out of Miles City. He said most of the state has gotten by pretty well this year without seeing too many fires. The fires Montana has had this year have been relatively small and the initial firefighters who attack the fires have been able to handle most of them.

Jacobsen said he believes what we're seeing now is the curing of our fuels rather than a late fire season.

"As things continue to remain dry, I mean, we'll always have that volatility," Jacobsen said. "But we should be getting into another weather front with more precipitation and moisture. I think we're just going to coast into fall with those cool nights keeping the humidity levels higher and it will probably just fizzle out until our first major winter event.

Jacobsen said what's been helping the mild fire season is the last winter the state saw. The summer rains and humidity have also been making sure moisture stays on the ground.