Yes, Chick-fil-A may soon be building a location in the Magic City.

A zoning clarification request application for the restaurant was submitted to the City of Billings on Dec. 1. According to the application, the restaurant's location would be in the corner of the Planet Fitness parking lot on Billings' West End.

The request shows that preliminary site plans would include a drive-thru window, multiple drive-thru lanes, and a children's play facility.

The city says the plan as proposed would meet city zoning requirements and is approved for one year. That request was approved on Dec. 10.

We reached out to Chick-fil-A for clarification on the request and to see if the company could provide a timeline for an opening date in Billings. We received the following statement from Chick-fil-A, Inc.:

While we are excited to be moving closer toward a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Billings, we do not have any updates to share on timing. We look forward to joining the community and serving all of our guests with great food and genuine hospitality.

Chick-fil-A is an American fast food restaurant chain with more than 2,400 locations across the country, including one in Kalispell.