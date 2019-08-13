Investigation underway after fire burns hole in home roof, engulfs camper in Billings

An investigation is underway after a detached garage and shed in Billings became fully engulfed in flames. The fire also heavy damaged a camper, and burned a hole in the roof of a home.

Fire crews arrived on scene around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday morning. It happened on Lake Elmo Drive in the Billings Heights area. Authorities say there is heavy fire and smoke damage on the backside of the home. After crews arrived, the fire extended to the roof of the home.

The fire has been contained. People were living inside the home at the time of the fire but no one was hurt. Fire crews also rescued a dog from the home, and the dog was not hurt.