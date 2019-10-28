2 injured in rollover crash near Huntley

Two women were transported to a local hospital following a rollover crash on Highway 312 near Huntley Monday.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Darvin Meese, poor road conditions are to blame for the crash.

Trooper Meese said a Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 312 when it lost control, went into the ditch, and rolled.

Trooper Meese said both the driver and passenger were transported with minor injuries, and he would like to remind drivers how important it is to buckle your seatbelt.