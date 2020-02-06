BILLINGS, Mont. - The Inaugural Cornholio Tournament is set to take place this Friday and Saturday at MetraPark. All proceeds from the tournament will go to support the Billings FFA.

Cornhole, a staple at tailgates, barbecues, and other occasions, is now being taken to the competitive level this weekend in Billings.

The Inaugural Cornholio Tournament is set to begin Friday as event producer Jason Ives hopes to keep the sport growing here in the Magic City.

"It's getting very large, it's getting very large to being an Olympic sport to be honest with you," Ives said. "We play Mondays and Fridays every week in town and it's growing. We started with five or six guys, and we are into the thirties now."

All times below are entry times. Games begin two hours after listed entry time.

The tournament starts at 5 p.m. Friday and will include a open blind draw doubles tournament with a $20 entry. Saturday's events will begin at 7 a.m. with open singles with a $20 entry fee. At 11 a.m. competitive doubles will begin with an $80 entry per competitive/pro team. The last event is tailgate doubles which will begin at 3 p.m. with a $40 entry per team.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Billings FFA, something Ives believes is important for getting their careers in agriculture started.

"We are trying to raise money for these kids to go to state and national conventions that cost thousands of dollars, but they need to be able to attend these conventions to prolong their careers and get into the ag community and being farmers and ranchers."