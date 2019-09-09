Future hunters of all ages are in their first day of hunter education class in Laurel, just in time for the beginning of hunting season. Instructors are teaching their students all about ethics, rules, and even gun safety.

Zach Cumin is a hunter education instructor.

"That's the main purpose of this class, is firearm safety. Then harvesting an animal and all of that comes second to it."

Cumin said it's important to teach people, even at a young age, how to properly hunt and use a gun. 13-year-old Garrett agrees.

"It's not for the faint of heart," Garrett said. "If you are out there, one, you are on the food chain and two, you will be taken alive to provide for others. It's not for the faint of heart, you gotta think about it on a deeper level than just 'Oh, look. Dead deer over there.' "

It's not just males learning the skill of hunting. 11-year-old Heidi explained hunting runs in her family's blood and she is eager to learn more.

"I'm learning that you need to be a responsible hunter and you need to take responsibility over your actions and you need to be sure of your target and it's about safety so you don't hurt anybody and prevent hunting accidents."

The students say the sport of hunting can be fun.

"Overall, from seeing that, it's a fun experience even though you have to wake up at the buttcrack of dawn," Garrett added. "But it's a fun experience overall."

If you or your child want to learn more about these hunting education classes, just contact Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.