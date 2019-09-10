Hundreds of travel influencers coming to Billings

The Travel Blog Exchange Conference is in Billings this year, and Tuesday some travel bloggers arrived in the Magic City.

The conference does not officially start until Thursday, but some influencers were able to make the trip early, and participate in the pre-conference tours, in and around Billings.

On top of sharing their travel experiences with their followers, these bloggers will also inform the public on how to get the most out of your trip.

Travel blogger Kerwin Mckenzie says, "I really just want to help people. I want people to have a much better traveling experience. I don't want them to complain about stuff they better traveling experience. I don't want them to complain about stuff they already know and what people are doing are buying a cheap ticket and saying 'oh I didn't get this, I didn't get that' and so if you're more informed then you won't be complaining and if you're complaining its of something else so it's really just trying to educate travelers."

Pre-conference tours began today, and will also continue tomorrow, as the conference will officially begin Thursday and end on Friday.