BILLINGS, Mont. -- In the last week of January, thousands rally across the nation to raise awareness for personal school choice. National School Choice Week promotes the idea of choice for parents and students to find an education style that works best for them.

According to Jeff Laszloffy, president and CEO of the Montana Family Foundation, between 1,500 and 2,000 kids drop out of school each year here in Montana. Laszloffy admits that this is a personal passion of his after almost dropping out as a child, but after finding a new school he was able to thrive.

The organization hopes that with choices like homeschooling, charter schools and private schools kids will find the perfect fit.

Jeff Laszloffy had this to say about the movement, "So school choice is the ability to allow every single student to find what we call their perfect educational fit so we want to see a broad array of options in terms of schools and then we want to allow parents and kids to be able to find the school that fits that child absolutely perfectly in terms of learning style and environment so those kids can succeed."

If your interested in supporting the National School Choice Week visit their website at www.schoolchoiceweek.com