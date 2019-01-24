BILLINGS, Mont. – Many individuals and families struggle to afford the cost of heating their homes in the winter months.

For those individuals or families who may have a difficult time paying their energy bill, District 7 Human Resources Development Council (HRDC) is offering energy assistance through LIEAP, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. LIEAP is designed to pay a portion of the eligible applicant’s heating bill directly to the utility provider. Assistance is based on income eligibility and other criteria and is available to both homeowners and renters.

Applications for assistance are available for residents in Yellowstone, Sweet Grass, Stillwater, Big Horn, and Carbon Counties. Applications will be accepted through April, 2019, but HRDC says residents shouldn't wait. Applicants are encouraged to submit their energy assistance application as soon as possible.

For more information, contact HRDC at: 406-247-4778, or go online to www.hrdc7.org.