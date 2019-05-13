How the Alzheimer's Association helps families cope

BILLINGS, Mont. - A small remembrance for a lifetime of memories.

In the loft of a Billings insurance agency lies a memorial for Darrell Gierke, a father of 8 who lost his life to Alzheimer's.

After Gierke recovered from a stroke, Susan Walters said she wasn't aware of the warning signs of Alzheimer's, until after her dad was diagnosed.

As the only girl and the youngest of 7 older brothers, Susan said she'll never forget the first time she truly believed her father did not remember who she was.

"It was the most heart-wrenching day of my life," Walters said. "Because me being his little girl – I'm a huge daddy's girl – it was like somebody just pulled the rug out of underneath me. I couldn't breathe."

A year after his passing, Darrell's only daughter is still realizing how life is without her father.

"Who am I without my dad? Who am I without that man, who no matter what had my best interest at heart and always had my back?"

That's where the Alzheimer's Association steps in.

"A lot of people don't realize what the warning signs of Alzheimer's are until it's too late," said Jacob Guinan with the Alzheimer's Association. "And it's really important to get an early and accurate diagnosis to get the proper care and know what resources are available."

Just The Facts According to alz.org, Alzheimer's accounts for 60 to 70 percent of dementia cases.

During Darrell's last year on Earth, Walters said the Alzheimer's Association helped her family come to peace with the disease. She said she feels fortunate to be a part of the Alzheimer's Association community and credits the research that was available to her, for helping her learn more about her father's type of dementia.

"I think that allowed me to be able to embrace my dad for where he was at and not try to change that," Walters said. "Taught me a lot of coping skills, and the biggest thing was that I wasn't alone."