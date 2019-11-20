If you've been to Rimrock Mall lately, you've likely noticed some pretty significant changes. Instead of more retail stores, Rimrock Mall is growing with the number of activities it now offers; its way of adapting to a changing market place to attract more people.

Daron Olson is the marketing director for Rimrock Mall and said Starwood Retail Partners, the company who owns the mall, has had to try and come up with ways to reinvent itself to align with consumer needs and its changes. Instead of being a place to go shop, Rimrock Mall has turned into a place to do things. In this way, while people are doing things at the mall, they can also shop as a secondary option.

Olson said the mall is not a ship you turn overnight. Starwood Retail Partners have been embarking on plans for many years to find a way to make Rimrock Mall an activity that all can enjoy.

"Making your space," Olson said. "Again, a place to go do as opposed to just go buy. There's always going to be retail concepts at the property, but creating more of a busier sort of beehive so that people can gather and have fun."

Now that winter is approaching, heading to the mall to enjoy activities is one of the best ways to make use of your time indoors.

Olson said D-bat will be opening in the beginning of winter 2020 and a new family-friendly brewery is set to open some time in December. He said you can also enjoy gymnastics, the Wellness Trail, dance classes, and a program called Live 360, a program that allows people to rent spaces at the mall for activities.