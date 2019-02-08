How do construction workers battle the frigid temperatures to do their jobs?

These past few days, the whole state of Montana has been under a winter weather advisory, seeing negative temperatures throughout the day. Construction workers from a company called Permanent Exteriors said they don't want to work in this cold, but sometimes they have to in order to get paid.

Raheem Redstar has been working for Permanent Exteriors for 2 and a half months now. He and his coworkers are building a business located on King Avenue West and South 29th Street West. He said this week alone, his boss ordered him to take two days off due to the freezing temperatures. He also said this has affected him financially even though it's cold, this job is the only kind of income he gets and he'd rather work than stay indoors at home.

Another construction worker, Keenen Heath, has been working for the same company for about 5 months now. He said the motivation for him to work in these conditions is the pay. He said to work outside, you have to be smart about what to wear.

"I got two shirts, I got one sweater and this big jacket, a couple gloves, a couple socks and shorts under here," Heath said.

"Weather like this, environments like this, the job sometimes will unemploy you or you got to sign up for unemployment because the construction job, the conditions are too cold," Redstar said.

Redstar said there have been a couple of coworkers with health problems this week alone. One had an asthma attack and another with diabetes lost circulation in his legs.

Both were asked if they would work in the construction business for another winter season, both replied they would because of the pay.

Redstar said Thursday was probably the coldest day he's had to work in, so far.