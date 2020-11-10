BILLINGS, Mont. - This year's election results in Montana prove, yet again, how divisive people's views are on gun regulation across the state. Legislative Referendum 130, restricting local governments' authority to regulate carrying firearms, passed by 51%-49%.

LR-130 has quite a lot of history to it, dating back to 2016 when Missoula enacted a city ordinance requiring background checks on all gun sales. The controversial move by the Missoula City Council turned many heads, including Attorney General Tim Fox, who voided the ordinance, arguing local governments do not have the authority to restrict gun sales. One local business owner even called it a logistical nightmare.

"It's not good business sense," says Bob Burton, manager of Grizzly Gold & Silver in Missoula. "We're going to tie up more time and energy into the entire situation than we could deem even charging a fee to do that for the public."

But some gun owners didn't take issue with the ordinance at all.

"Unless you're a criminal or have done anything to make it to where it's hard for you to pass a background check, you shouldn't be upset," Gunnar Rocksund, a gun owner in Missoula said. "This is making it harder for the people it should be hard for."

In 2018, the Montana Supreme Court struck down the ordinance requiring background checks in a unanimous vote, referring to a Montana state law that prohibits local governments from restricting gun sales.

To make sure local governments across the state do not regulate the carrying of concealed weapons, Montana State representatives Matt Reiger and Derek Skees authored LR-130.

In the text of the measure, they wrote the purpose is "to secure the right to keep and bear arms and to prevent a patchwork of restrictions by local governments across the state."

The legislative referendum passed by a narrow margin of just over 11,000 votes. It's worth noting that state and federal gun regulation laws are still enforced.