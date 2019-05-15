Highway 212 construction causes long travel delays

As construction on Highway 212 between Laurel and Red Lodge continues, so have traffic delays.

Construction crews are working on a new route from Laurel to Rockvale. The approximately 12 mile route along highway 212 to 310 has caused some significant traffic delays.

Some were also concerned about the ability for emergency services to navigate through the construction. Carbon County Sheriff John McQuillen says they do have a plan in place if an emergency does occur.

"We do have the contact number for the supervisor in charge of the traffic controlled out there so that we're able to contact them if we have fire EMS or law enforcement needing to respond to an emergency through there or if one of our area ambulances is needing to transport someone to Billings," said Sheriff McQuillen.

T.J. Ramaeker, a district operations manager from the Montana Department of Transportation says traffic was especially bad on Tuesday because a milling machine broke down, and was stuck in the road restricting traffic to one lane.

Sheriff McQullen said MDT is doing their best to get the high volume of traffic through, and for now people need to be patient, plan accordingly, and try to find an alternative route.

Ramaeker said now that both lanes of traffic are open, those traffic delays shouldn't be as bad, but speeds will still be reduced to 35 miles per hour.

He says MDT hopes the project will be completed by mid June.

There will be a grand opening public meeting to celebrate the new U.S. Highway 212 and 310. That will take place at Riverside Park in Laurel on Monday June 3rd.