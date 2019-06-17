The 20-20 election for the U.S House of Representatives will have at least four candidates vying to take the seat being vacated by Greg Gianforte.

Republican Matt Rosendale recently just announced his candidacy. He has previously served in the Montana House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013. Rosendale recently lost in the general primary election for U.S. Senate, to democratic incumbent, Jon Tester. This marks the third time Rosendale has sought to join Montana's congressional delegation.

Here's a little bit more about Matt Rosendale. He said his focus is on delivering affordable healthcare, lowering drug costs, and protect and expand access to public lands. He and his wife have been living at their ranch in Glendive for more than 20 years. He's originally from Maryland. Rosendale is also a businessman and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Corey Stapleton is another republican candidate running for House of Representatives. Stapleton was a candidate for governor of Montana, but withdrew his candidacy from the election before the primary, set for June 2nd of 2020. He served in the Montana State Senate for 8 years from 2001 to 2009.

Kathleen Williams is a democratic candidate hoping to win the seat being vacated by Greg Gianforte. She recently announced her candidacy on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn in Billings. You may remember Williams in the 2018 general election for U.S. House when she was defeated by 4.7 percent to Greg Gianforte. She has also served three terms in the state legislature.

Kathleen Williams is a former associate director at the Western Landowners Alliance and served as a resource on water and policy issues. She said she is an advocate for affordable healthcare, economic opportunity, outdoor heritage, and public service. Some of her main focus is on supporting firefighters, as well as, the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls movement.

Last, but not least, Tom Winter is running as a democratic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives. Winter is currently a member of the Montana House of Representatives-- representing district 96. He said his focus is on affordable healthcare.