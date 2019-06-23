Head Start program in jeopardy after federal report raises concerns

The Crow Agency Head Start program may be in jeopardy after being under review by federal regulators since February. That's according to the Billings Gazette. A recent federal report criticizes the safety of the buildings to the reporting of finances.
KULR-8 spoke with an employee of the head start program who wishes to remain anonymous. He said he's been aware of the head start program being under review for quite some time. He mentioned the full staff he knew when he first got hired, last December, has now dwindled down to just 3 employees. This was because financial issues did not allow staff members to get paid for their work. He believes its very important for children to be enrolled in head start.