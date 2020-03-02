BILLINGS, Mont. - It's clear people are preparing for the coronavirus, with protective masks flying off the shelves at major hardware stores like Ace Hardware, Home Depot, and Lowe's.

If you're having trouble finding protective masks, you're not the only one.

We visited Lowe's and Home Depot on King Avenue and Ace Hardware on Central Avenue, and all stores are completely sold out, with have no idea when they can restock.

According to Greg Huff, Assistant Manager for Ace, they have been sold out for a week and have a dozen people a day coming in asking about masks.

The General Manager for Home Depot told me they have been receiving calls from people on the East Coast hoping Montana still has masks to order.

There has been some confusion on if the masks actually help prevent you from getting the virus.

People should be aware that while the masks stop you from spreading germs, they don't stop the germs from getting in.