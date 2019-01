A 79-year-old Hardin man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

MHP said the man was walking north on Highway 47 and stepped into the northbound lane to cross traffic.

An oncoming semi-truck swerved around the man to avoid him, but a pickup truck traveling behind the semi did not see the man and struck him.

First responders performed CPR on the man. He was transported to Big Horn County Memorial Hospital, where he later died.