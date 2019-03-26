Hanna's Act "tabled" in Senate Judiciary Committee, supporters are disappointed

House Bill 21, otherwise known as Hanna's Act, failed to advance the Senate Judiciary Committee on a tied 5-5 vote. This, after the house passed the measure 99 to zero.

House Bill 21 has been tabled in the committee. The bill would have created a missing persons specialist within the state department of justice to assist with the investigation of all missing persons cases on all the reservations in the state of Montana.

Representative Rae Peppers for House District 41 introduced the bill in this legislative session and said she feels the bill should have had at least one more person to vote in its favor because they had sat on the State Tribal Relations Committee with people supporting the bill.

Republican Senator Steve Hinebauch from House District 18 is one of the members on the Senate Judiciary Committee who voted against the bill and said he voted against it because he questioned the 100 thousand dollars a year the bill was asking for.

"It just didn't seem like we were going to do any good if we passed the bill, but we're going to amend the bill and probably pass it out," Hinebauch said. "We just wanted to have some more time to amend it."

Democrat Senator Bryce Bennett from House District 50 voted in favor of the bill and said he is disheartened that the Republicans were willing to kill a bill that is desperately needed to address the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women. He said Republicans have no good reason as to why they did not support the bill.

"I can't honestly tell you that there was any good reason I heard as to why we shouldn't integrate one disposition in the entirity of the whole state of Monatana to try to address this crisis in Indian Country, as well as, in other areas across the state. So I think it was a lot of confusion and misinformation that led to a really awful outcome."

Hanna's act was named after a native woman who was found murdered on the Northern Cheyenne reservation, days after going missing. Hanna's mother, Melinda Limberhand, has been a strong advocate for this bill to be passed and said she was heartbroken when she heard the news.

"It's still really emotional because we really feel that this would've helped families from having to go through what we had to go through," Limberhand said. "I was just very disappointed in it."

Senator Bennett said this is not the last we're going to see of Hanna's act. He said Democrats and everyone in support are going to do everything they can to revive the bill and make sure it gets to the governor's desk.

Representative Peppers said the bill has only been tabled. She said she still has hope this bill will move forward.