Habitat for Humanity's ReStore expected to have grand re-opening soon in Billings

The grand re-opening for the restore by Habitat for Humanity of Mid Yellowstone Valley is less than one week away!

KULR-8 spoke with General Manager Gus Muhs who said Friday June 21st, all items will be 25 percent off. There will also be food trucks at the location, including a raffle.

This grand re-opening comes after a fire that caused Habitat for Humanity to re-locate due to the smoke damage. Muhs said the ReStore moved to the new location in April. He explained what the organization has been doing during that time.

"We've been really trying to rebuild our stock of inventory that we have for the customers," Muhs said. "We did lose the majority of it in the fire. We've had awesome support from the community. The ReStore carries things like sinks, tubs, toilets, doors, windows, appliances, flooring roofing and furniture."

The grand re-opening is next Friday at 10 a.m. and will last until 6 p.m. The new location is located on the west end of Billings off of Henesta and King Park Drive.