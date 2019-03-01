BILLINGS, Mont. - Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley announced a new location for the ReStore and administrative offices Friday.

The organization will reopen in the former 406 Warehouse at 685 King Park Drive, located behind David’s Bridal. Work will begin shortly on getting the store ready to reopen.

Habitat plans to begin accepting donations for the ReStore starting the first week in March. A soft-opening is planned for April 1, 2019.

An early morning fire on November 28, 2018, heavily damaged the building which housed COR Automotive, the Grindhouse and the Habitat ReStore. Heavy smoke and water damage impacted Habitat's portion of the building.

"This move would not have been possible without the support of many people and organizations to help us find the best location that fits our needs while keeping us fiscally accountable to our many supporters," said Jim Woolyhand, Habitat’s executive director.

"I really can’t imagine a better location or layout. I’m confident the new ReStore will be better than ever," ReStore General Manager Roger O’Brien said. "I want to thank the community, faithful customers, and volunteers for their patience and understanding throughout this process."