A structure fire in Downtown Billings more than one month ago has temporarily halted business at the offices of Habitat for Humanity.

The executive director said they are stationed at temporary administrative offices in Billings and due to the amount of community support they've been receiving, they're spirits are high and it won't be long until they're back on their feet again.

Jim Woolyhand said they have been receiving numerous calls asking about when the store will re-open and when the organization can start taking donations again.

Woolyhand simply wants to thank the community and for their continued support throughout the last 30 days as they figure things out. He also asks that people continue to hold onto their donations because they will be asking for those donations very soon.

"We're going to need to replace practically our entire inventory of items," Woolyhand said. "The majority of it was lost in the fire so we're really going to need folks to think of us when they're donating cabinets, furniture, appliances, those sorts of things. The restore is going to come back. It's going to come back bigger and stronger than ever and of course we're going to continue to do what we do best and that is raise families out of poverty housing one at a time."

So the big question is when will Habitat for Humanity reopen? Woolyhand said they're hoping to have a new location by the beginning of spring, if not, sooner.