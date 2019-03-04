4-H club teaches kids wilderness survival skills

Some people are calling it a miracle after two girls were found alive in the California woods.

Emergency services said they survived two days alone from the skills they learned in their local 4-H club.

Outdoor adventures is just one of the many programs offered by the Montana 4-H club which siblings Emmy, Dalton and Dawson participated in for 3 years.

"You can have fun and learn different outdoor skills," said Dawson.

Outdoor adventures teaches kids how to prep meals while camping and how to identify what materials you need to bring with you while hiking, and with a minimum of 7 activities needed to be completed at the end of year, there's a lot to learn.

Emmy says the hardest part is making the most of what you have during your trip.

"Just figuring out different things with what you have available," added Emmy, "If you've gotten lost and you have a tarp and a rope you can make a shelter"

Dalton told KULR 8 they also teach survival skills too.

"They teach you what you do if you get lost or how to recognize different weather patterns, making sure you understand and react appropriately," said Dalton.

Their dad Adam Serok said losing their kids in the wilderness is something no parent wants to think about, but preparing them beforehand with lifelong skills and survival tips is the best thing to do.

"The more we can educated our kids for those scary situations, hopefully the more it becomes just second nature to know how to respond to those scary situations," said Adam.