BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office now has a brand new mobile crime scene vehicle.

Valued at $437,659, this mobile unit is completely funded by a grant through the State Homeland Security Program. Sheriff Mike Linder gave us a tour of the new vehicle, outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment and work stations.

Yellowstone County Detective Sergeant Frank Fritz and Detective Shane Bancroft spearheaded this project and say they are excited to finally see it come to life.

"We probably started looking into this project for the first time about five years ago, and we talked to different agencies and tried to decide what was best for us and this is the end result," Bancroft said.

The van will serve Yellowstone County and surrounding regions. Fritz and Bancroft designed the vehicle so it could be used for many purposes.

"We needed something that could be used for any type of situation that came into play, so we can use this to process a crime scene, dignitary protection, when the President or the Vice President comes to town. This can be used by different federal agencies. Other counties can request this," Fritz said.

The vehicle can also be used for search and rescue missions, crisis negotiation, and act as a command center for any other large events in the area.