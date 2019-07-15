BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Republican Party filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Political Practices over Governor Steve Bullock's alleged misuse of taxpayer dollars.

The party states Bullock has been using the money illegally. The money is allegedly being used to pay for his campaign security detail when traveling out of state for his electioneering and fundraising activity.

According to the Montana Republican Party, Governor Bullock has spent over $300,000 in taxpayer dollars. They add, in fiscal year 2019, Bullock spent $273,000 to cover his campaign security costs.

In a statement from the Montana Republican Party, chairman Don "K" said the following:

"This is a clear abuse of power. His security detail is there to provide protection for official state business– not campaign business. Bullock should pay back all the tax dollars that he's diverted for his own personal campaign purposes and immediately stop campaigning on the taxpayers' dime."

KULR-8 has reached out to the office of Governor Bullock for comment on these allegations and this time we have not heard back.