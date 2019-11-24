Go Unite planned events in Billings

Are you looking to shake things up with your routine and find more nights to go out and experience Billings?

If that is the case you might want to check out "Go Unite".

Go Unite is a new company that brings people together through planned nights out at different venues in Billings.

Go Unite offers one night out per month, giving people a chance to meet members of the community and make new friends.

For those of you with kids go unite offers childcare services through Wise Wonders Child Museum.

Go Unite is only offered in Billings and members love the program.

Go Unite member Beth Caldwell says, "The experiences are amazing, you just get to experience different things in the community, different people, just things you wouldn't normally get to do which is why I think this is such a unique thing."

The next Go Unite events are a three course beer pairing at Lilac on December 8th, 9th and 15th.

Non-members can purchase tickets for Go Unite events for $45.