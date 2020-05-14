BILLINGS, Mont. - Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming announced Thursday that it will resume its cookie program Friday, May 15. The organization says if you haven't received your pre-ordered cookies yet, you will soon.

GSMW says it suspended its cookie program on March 20 to protect the safety and well-being of Girl Scouts and their families. This halted the delivery of pre-orders, additional sales, and cookie booth sales.

"GSMW submitted its cookie order in mid-February and our troops have a large quantity of cookies with girls who are anxious to sell cookies and reach their goals all while following social distancing requirements," says GSMW Product Manager Ashley Picard.

The program usually runs from February through April, but will now be extended through June 30.

"Girls will be out and about selling cookies beginning May 15 in new and creative ways. Troops may be doing cookie drive-thrus and community walkabouts just to name a few."