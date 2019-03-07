FWP expresses concerns about ice jams

As springtime approaches, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are keeping a close eye on ice jams.

"I don't think we've started to see the worst of the ice jam season so far," said Bob Gibson with Fish, Wildlife and Parks. "Everyone of these small streams that come out of the mountains will have ice jams before spring is up but how bad they are and where they are and what surrounds the stream of the ice bed is the wild card."

Gibson said if deemed too dangerous, they will close down access site from the public.

"So it's a safety issue. Absolutely a safety issue and there's nothing we can do to affect the ice jam," added Gibson. "Anything that we move in that ice jam, water is not going down the stream, it's a bed of ice. So, if we move it, it could divert the water to somebody else's house."

Gibson said he wants people to be prepared if they live near low lying areas.

"That means not trying to sit out floodwaters, not driving across floodwaters," said Gibson. "Secondly we want people to be aware of flooding if they live next to streams and this year, we will due to the weather and conditions."